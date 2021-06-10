BUTTE — Carter Dobrinski hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth to put the Tommyknockers up by one, Connor Phelan picked up the victory in relief and Mining City edged the Canyon County Spuds 4-3 on Thursday night in Caldwell, Idaho.
Dobrinski drove in three runs and had two hits, with the final drive in the ninth being the fatal blow for the Spuds.
The Tommyknockers' next game is the first of three-game road series against the Casper Horseheads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.