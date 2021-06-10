BUTTE — Carter Dobrinski hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth to put the Tommyknockers up by one, Connor Phelan picked up the victory in relief and Mining City edged the Canyon County Spuds 4-3 on Thursday night in Caldwell, Idaho.

Dobrinski drove in three runs and had two hits, with the final drive in the ninth being the fatal blow for the Spuds. 

The Tommyknockers' next game is the first of three-game road series against the Casper Horseheads. 

