CORVALLIS, Ore. – Effectively immediately, the Cascade Collegiate Conference Commissioner Robert Cashell has announced the suspension of conference spring competition from March 12-29, 2020.

The CCC sports currently in their championship seasons – men's and women's golf, men's and women's track and field, baseball and softball – will take a two-week hiatus from conference action due to COVID19 concerns. A task force has been put in place to continue to monitor the situation and will recommend how action (both regular-season and postseason play) will resume if and when that happens. The task force will begin meeting regularly with the next public comment on conference competitions scheduled for March 29.

"After very thoughtful consideration our Council of AD's and Council of President's support the suspension of CCC competitions for a period of time," stated Cashell. "The hiatus will allow us all an opportunity to assess the very fluid health crisis going on around the world and determine the best steps moving forward that are in the best interest of the health and welfare of the student-athletes on each of our campuses."

Decisions on all non-CCC sporting events – both in and out of championship seasons – along with sports not sponsored by the CCC will be determined at the local level.

