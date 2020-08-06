HELENA – Even though Sports Bet Montana’s mobile app has been active and available to download for about three months, users are still unable to immediately cash out their winnings.
When someone places a wager at a betting kiosk, they receive a ticket with a barcode. If the bet wins, the barcode is scanned at a business where a sports-betting kiosk can be found. After a cashier scans the barcode, money can then be handed over.
With the mobile app, money is loaded into a user’s account with a debit card that is connected to the account. Ideally, the user would then be able to withdraw funds back onto that same debit card.
However, this cannot be done and hasn’t been possible since the app’s launch.
“Because (the deposit) was from a debit and the system is down, you have to request a manual withdrawal,” said Felicia, a Sports Bet Montana customer service representative. She did not provide her last name. “So you have to send a request to the payments department and they will take your information, and sent the money to your account by direct deposit.”
There is no mention of this hiccup anywhere on sportsbetmontana.com.
There is no timetable for the problem to be fixed.
In the meantime, if you want to withdraw cash from your account, you’ll have to send an email containing your full name, bank name, bank city and state, account holder name, account type, account number, routing number, user name, email address and the amount you’d like to withdraw.
If there was ever a heyday of cybercrime, it wouldn’t be a controversial statement to say that time is now.
But if you are able to stomach sending sensitive information in a simple email to payments@sportsbetmontana.com, the payout will then take somewhere between 1-5 business days.
The Montana Lottery has been made aware of the problem by Intralot, Sports Bet Montana’s parent company.
“We meet and work as a team,” said Montana Lottery communications manager Jennifer McKee. “We work as a common team all the time, every day. They don’t do anything that we don’t know about.”
The betting kiosks, on the other hand, have been working as advertised.
“I just placed three bets today,” said Rialto manager Tim Childers. “In the rare event that there is an issue, customer service has been very easy to work with.”
Windbag Saloon manager Jenna Coburn said that they have not encountered any trouble since the kiosk was installed.
Dean Lingelbach at Miller’s Crossing echoed similar sentiments as well.
Pick: NBA Aug. 7; Spurs +7.5, -118 (wager 1.18 units to win 1)
San Antonio has had a chance to win its last two games. It has fallen victim to dominating performances by Joel Embiid against the 76ers, and Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. against the Nuggets. Utah doesn’t have any bigs who can handle the rock and create plays. Rudy Gobert is a fine player and great defensively, but he doesn’t create his own offense like Embiid, Jokic and Porter Jr. All things equal, if the game is played mostly along the perimeter, I like the Spurs to keep it within two possessions, or win outright. Gregg Popovich has his squad playing hard and they need this game like blood.
By contrast, the Jazz have looked lack-luster at best. Their covers against Pelicans and Grizzlies haven’t aged well. They turn the ball over a lot, and most of their giveaways last game against Memphis (playing without Jaren Jackson Jr.) came unforced due to lack of communication. I said weeks ago that I thought their locker room was dysfunctional. Everything I’ve seen from them in the bubble so far has only reinforced that opinion.
Pick: NBA Aug. 7; Shake Milton (76ers) 12+ points, -125 (wager 1.25 units to win 1)
Milton’s points-per-game average for the season is being dragged down by limited minutes to start the year. His points-per-game average in the bubble is also being dragged down after scoring zero points in 19 minutes against the Pacers. He was benched in that game. Since the restart, during games he has played over 25 minutes, Milton has scored 16 points and 14 points.
Ben Simmons suffered a partially dislocated knee cap last game and is out indefinitely, so Milton will see extended minutes. Since arriving in the bubble, Orlando has allowed 115 points per game. The Magic have also allowed opponents to shoot 34.3% from 3-point range this season. So logic would indicate that Milton will surely have more than enough opportunity to eclipse the 12-point mark.
Editor’s note: Friday’s NBA lines are not available yet and these recommended wagers are based on projections. Picks will be updated on 406mtsports.com once lines are posted.
