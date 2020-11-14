JOPLIN, Mo. — The Yellowstone Christian College Centurions placed seventh Saturday while competing in their first National Christian College Athletic Association D1 Cross Country Championships.
Three men competed for YCC in the 8K race: freshmen Emmanuel Kimutai and Andriy Mykhailiuk and sophomore Nathan Dyk. They all recorded personal best times, according to coach Eayoall Aklilu.
Kimutai placed 19th overall, out of 52 runners, with a clocking of 28 minutes, 34 seconds. Mykhailiuk was 44th at 33:46, with teammate Dyk taking 45th at 33:53.
"That's the best times they've ever run," Aklilu said in a phone interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "I am really proud of these kids. They've done everything that I have asked. Their hard work paid off."
YCC freshman runner Morgan Gribble also qualified for nationals in the 5K, but due to illness wasn't able to travel with her teammates to Missouri, Aklilu said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.