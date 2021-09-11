HONOLULU, Hawaii — Montana State Billings was beaten by host Chaminade 25-18, 25-11, 25-19 Saturday at the Hawaii Challenge women's volleyball tournament.
The Yellowjackets (3-3) received eight kills and eight digs from junior Skylar Reed. Teammate Bayli Monck chipped in with seven kills and nine digs.
Chaminade (7-2) was sparked by 12 kills of Brooklen Pe'a.
The Yellowjackets will wrap up tournament play Sunday with matches against Hawaii-Hilo and Chaminade.
