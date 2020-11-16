BILLINGS — Defensive specialist/libero Christine Funk of Choteau was one of three new high-school recruits to sign with the volleyball program at Montana State Billings for the 2021-22 academic year, Yellowjackets coach Casey Williams announced on Monday.

Funk, a three-time first team all-state selection and two-time conference MVP, will be joined by outside hitter/right side/defensive specialist Tiffany Chandler of LaCenter, Washington, and setter Briel Norman of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Funk, a three-sport standout for the Bulldogs, also earned all-state recognition in both basketball and tennis at Choteau. 

