BILLINGS — Senior Christina Aragon, running for Stanford, placed 26th Friday afternoon at the Pac-12 Cross Country Championships held in Salt Lake City.
The former Billings Senior standout covered the 6K (3.73 miles) course in 21 minutes, 36.6 seconds at the Regional Athletic Complex.
Abby Nichols of Colorado finished first at 20:54.4, with teammate Emily Covert taking second at 20:36.7.
Colorado won the team championship with a score of 24 (1-2-4-5-12). Stanford was fifth at 120.
Colorado sophomore Annie Hill, who is from Kalispell, placed 28th individually at 21:40.0.
Prior to the championships, Aragon was named Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year for women's cross country.
The award, presented in each of the 24 sports the Pac-12 sponsors, was established to salute collegiate student-athletes that are standouts academically and in their respective sports.
Aragon completed her undergraduate degree in human biology with a 3.78 GPA last spring.
She is the fifth Cardinal to win the women's honor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.