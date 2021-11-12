Christina Aragon at NCAA West cross country regionals

Christina Aragon ran 20:11.5 to finish ninth at the 2021 NCAA West Cross Country Regional and help her team qualify for the national meet Nov. 12, 2021.

 Courtesy Chuck Aragon

Former Billings Senior Bronc Christina Aragon placed ninth overall at the NCAA Division I West region cross country championships in Sacramento, California, Friday. 

Aragon was the fourth Cardinal across the finish line by running the race in 20 minutes, 11.5 seconds. Her finish helped Stanford win the women's race and earn an automatic qualifier to the NCAA cross country championships.

One of nine regionals held Friday, the regional race was held at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex. Her teammate Julia Heymach won the race in 20:01.1.

Two automatic team qualifiers were determined from each regional. The rest of the team and individual qualifiers will be announced Saturday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. ET.

The national meet will take place Nov. 20, 2021 in Tallahassee, Florida.

Aragon has competed at the national meet four times previously with her highest finish coming in 2016 when she was 38th overall. 

She placed 26th at the Pac-12 championships two weeks ago. 

