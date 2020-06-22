CODY, Wyo. — The Cody Cubs stroked 16 hits and pushed home 25 runs Sunday in beating the Laurel Dodgers 11-1 and 14-5 in a Class A American Legion baseball doubleheader.
Tristan Blatt drove in six runs in the two games, with teammate Devyn Engdahl driving in five. Engdahl doubled in both games, while Blatt and Jered Grenz homered in Game 2.
Blatt's homer was a grand slam.
Cody's Ethan Johnston and Grenz also doubled in the second game.
The first game ended after five innings.
Blatt was the winning pitcher in the first game. Logan McLeod was the winner in the seven-inning second contest.
Jaxon Wittmayer, Keagan Campbell and Richie Cortese had doubles for Laurel over the two games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.