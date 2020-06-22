CODY, Wyo. — The Cody Cubs stroked 16 hits and pushed home 25 runs Sunday in beating the Laurel Dodgers 11-1 and 14-5 in a Class A American Legion baseball doubleheader.

Tristan Blatt drove in six runs in the two games, with teammate Devyn Engdahl driving in five. Engdahl doubled in both games, while Blatt and Jered Grenz homered in Game 2.

Blatt's homer was a grand slam.

Cody's Ethan Johnston and Grenz also doubled in the second game.

The first game ended after five innings.

Blatt was the winning pitcher in the first game. Logan McLeod was the winner in the seven-inning second contest.

Jaxon Wittmayer, Keagan Campbell and Richie Cortese had doubles for Laurel over the two games.

