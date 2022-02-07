FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Coleman Sparling's 20-point, 11-rebound double-double Monday night lifted Alaska to a 62-36 victory over Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball.
The Nanooks (7-10, 4-7) also received 14 points from Abdullahi Mohamed.
MSUB (10-10, 6-4) shot only 21.6% from the field (11 of 51). The visitors were just 3 of 29 (10.3%) from 3-point territory.
Both marks are season lows
The Yellowjackets trailed 38-18 at halftime. MSUB was outscored 24-18 in the second half.
Carrington Wiggins led the Yellowjackets with six points. Emmanuel Ajanaki grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
The offensive output by the Yellowjackets was the team's lowest since a 90-34 setback at Seattle Pacific on Feb. 7, 2008.
It was MSUB's lowest 3-point shooting percentage since a 1 for 16 showing (6.3%) against Rocky Mountain College on Nov. 20, 2014.
Alaska made 48.1% of its shots. The Nanooks went 8 of 21 on 3-pointers.
MSUB will play at Alaska Anchorage on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
