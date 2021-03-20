CALDWELL, Idaho — Lexie Hibler scored a goal off a corner kick in the 93rd minute Friday night as the College of Idaho beat Montana State Billings 2-1 in overtime in GNAC women's soccer.

The Yellowjackets (2-4) led early 1-0 on Jordan Roe's third goal of the season.

C of I tied the match in the 63rd minute on a goal by Megan Wilkinson.

MSUB will make its home debut on Wednesday afternoon with an exhibition match against Northwest College. Kickoff is set for 4:30 at Yellowjacket Field.

Tags

Load comments