BILLINGS — Montana State Billings and Rocky Mountain College will be hosting the Yellowjackets/Battlin' Bears Icebreaker Open college track and field meet Saturday at Lockwood High School and MSUB.

The outdoor competition is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with the hammer throw at MSUB.

The rest of the field events will begin at noon at Lockwood with the women's javelin and men's pole vault. The track events are set to start at 2 p.m.

Including hosts MSUB and Rocky, eight teams are expected to attend.

The lineup will include Dickinson State and Dawson Community College, along with the University of Providence, Montana Tech, Montana Western and the MSU-Northern men's track team.  

Tags

Load comments