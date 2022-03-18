BILLINGS — Montana State Billings and Rocky Mountain College will be hosting the Yellowjackets/Battlin' Bears Icebreaker Open college track and field meet Saturday at Lockwood High School and MSUB.
The outdoor competition is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with the hammer throw at MSUB.
The rest of the field events will begin at noon at Lockwood with the women's javelin and men's pole vault. The track events are set to start at 2 p.m.
Including hosts MSUB and Rocky, eight teams are expected to attend.
The lineup will include Dickinson State and Dawson Community College, along with the University of Providence, Montana Tech, Montana Western and the MSU-Northern men's track team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.