CALDWELL, Idaho — Mateo Escheik had 19 points and six rebounds Saturday afternoon  in helping unbeaten Corban University of Oregon beat Rocky Mountain College 77-67 at the Taco Bell Shootout men's basketball round-robin tournament.

Escheik was one of four players scoring in double figures for the Warriors (2-0). The others: Kendall Moore 16, Mauricio Smith 11 and Psalm Madukor 10.

The Battlin' Bears (1-2) were led by the 16 points of Jesse Owens, who hit on seven of 10 shots. Abdul Bah added 12 points and Nick Hart 10.

Hart also collected 10 rebounds for the double-double.

Corban shot 53.4% from the field, including 10 of 20 from the 3-point line.

Rocky shot 42.6% overall.

The Warriors were up 36-33 at halftime and led most of the way against the Bears.

Tags

Load comments