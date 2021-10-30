CALDWELL, Idaho — Mateo Escheik had 19 points and six rebounds Saturday afternoon in helping unbeaten Corban University of Oregon beat Rocky Mountain College 77-67 at the Taco Bell Shootout men's basketball round-robin tournament.
Escheik was one of four players scoring in double figures for the Warriors (2-0). The others: Kendall Moore 16, Mauricio Smith 11 and Psalm Madukor 10.
The Battlin' Bears (1-2) were led by the 16 points of Jesse Owens, who hit on seven of 10 shots. Abdul Bah added 12 points and Nick Hart 10.
Hart also collected 10 rebounds for the double-double.
Corban shot 53.4% from the field, including 10 of 20 from the 3-point line.
Rocky shot 42.6% overall.
The Warriors were up 36-33 at halftime and led most of the way against the Bears.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.