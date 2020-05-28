BILLINGS —  The cultural-exchange visit to Germany for a team of Montana wrestlers has been pushed back a year.

The Treasure State team was to visit Germany this July, but because of the global coronavirus pandemic the trip was postponed until next year.

Team leader Dan Elser of Billings said several of the wrestlers who had committed to be on the team this year plan on being part of Team Montana next summer.

If one is a high school or college wrestler and would like more information, they can call Elser at 861-5033.

