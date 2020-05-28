BILLINGS — The cultural-exchange visit to Germany for a team of Montana wrestlers has been pushed back a year.
The Treasure State team was to visit Germany this July, but because of the global coronavirus pandemic the trip was postponed until next year.
Team leader Dan Elser of Billings said several of the wrestlers who had committed to be on the team this year plan on being part of Team Montana next summer.
If one is a high school or college wrestler and would like more information, they can call Elser at 861-5033.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.