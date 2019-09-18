HELENA —
This past Friday, the University of Wyoming dedicated a plaque to the “Black 14,” at Laramie’s War Memorial Stadium, as part of a five-day ceremony
The festivities commemorated the actions of the Cowboys’ African-American football players 50 years ago next month, when all 14 athletes were kicked off the 1969 team by head coach Lloyd Eaton, for requesting a civil rights protest during the upcoming game against Brigham Young University.
The Wyoming players were protesting previous racial epithets by BYU players, as well as a policy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints – which owns and operates the school – towards African Americans.
As part of the celebration on the Laramie campus this past week, seven of the “Black 14” (with an offspring of a deceased eighth member) held a reunion, a panel discussion with those eight took place, and the UW announced an official public apology.
The eight were also introduced Saturday during halftime of the 21-16 victory over Idaho.
An interested local follower of the recent goings on at Wyoming, was former Carroll College coach Mike Van Diest. He arrived on the UW campus the following season after the Black 14, as a freshman in the fall of 1970.
“It’s about time (they’ve been recognized), and I just wished I could’ve been there for it,” said Van Diest, who became acquainted with two of the Black 14 that returned to play for the Cowboys their senior year.
Wyoming entered the 1969 season as three-time Western Athletic Conference champions, and were undefeated at 10-0 before being edged by LSU 20-13 in the 1968 Sugar Bowl.
In 1969, UW started out with four straight wins, leading up to the match-up with BYU in mid-October.
At the previous year’s win over BYU at Provo, Cougar players had subjected them to racial epithets, according to Wikipedia.
“The (BYU) football team was always throwing racial slurs at the black players on (our) team, and I played them twice, so I can bear fruit that these things did happen,” Black 14 member Mel Hamilton said.
A week before the contest, the squad’s black members were reminded of the incident and also informed of the racial policies of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mormons), which at the time excluded black people from attaining priesthood.
The day before the game, the players wore black armbands on their civilian clothes and visited Eaton’s office to discuss options of showing solidarity. But after taking one look at the armbands, the coach immediately dismissed them from the team, due to Eaton’s rule of no displays of protest.
“Coach Eaton said we could go to Grambling State or Morgan State ... We could go back to colored relief,” recalled defensive end Tony McGee, who went on to play 13 years in the NFL. “If anyone said anything, he told us to shut up. We were really protesting policies we thought were racist.”
Playing without their black players – six of whom were starters – the Cowboys beat BYU 40-7, followed by a win over San Jose State, and improved to 6-0. But they lost their final four games to finish at 6-4, and after going 1-9 the next year, Eaton was released, never to coach again.
Most of the Black 14s football careers were seriously damaged as “trouble-makers,” although four of them did go on to play in the NFL, including McGee, Joe Williams, Vic Washington and Larry Nels. McGee (Washington Redskins) and Williams (Dallas Cowboys) were part of Super Bowl championships.
“I wanted to go to Wyoming ever since I was in the fifth or sixth grade,” said Van Diest, 67, who grew up in East Helena and played high school football at Helena Central High and Helena High. “After they barely lost the Sugar Bowl to LSU, I told my Dad, I’m going to play for Wyoming.”
When Van Diest walked on to the Laramie campus in the fall of 1970 - "They didn't even know my name," he said with a laugh - three of the Black 14 had accepted Eaton’s individual invitation to come back for their senior year; John Griffin, Don Meadows and Ted Williams.
“Meadows was an all-conference nose guard, and Griffin was a flanker back,” recalled the 2018 NAIA Hall of Fame coach. “All three of them were good guys. Freshman weren’t allowed to play varsity until ’72, so we had our own team, and our own locker room.
“We didn’t talk to the seniors … Don was a quiet person, real powerful, amazing hands with a great forearm shiver. It was John who inter-acted the most with the freshman. He was very outgoing, more social; he went out of his way to make you feel welcome.”
Van Diest recounted how the varsity “had a horrible start” to the ’70 season, when their starting quarterback Ed Synakowski drowned in mid-September. He was replaced by Billings West’s Gary Fox.
“Freshman coach Tom DeVaney cancelled practice, and I remember how shocked everyone felt,” he said.
Van Diest, who was nicknamed “Prince Valiant” because of his banged-haircut, went on to start at tight end as a junior, before being benched late in the season.
With renewed incentive and a dedicated weight lifting program that eventually bulked the 6-foot-1 East Helenan up to 225-pounds of sinew muscle, Van Diest started at offensive guard his senior year, after red-shirting in 1973, due to a knee injury.
It took many years for the Wyoming football program to recover from the aftershock of the Black 14’s expulsion, and Van Diest believes the episode affected the school’s recruiting for both black and white players.
“But we did have minorities on the team while I was there,” he recounted. “Besides the three seniors, there was Fritz Turner in my class – he later acted in the TV series Hill Street Blues, with Ed Marinaro – and then after that Charlie Shaw, Archie Gray and Walt Howard.”
In the meantime, John Griffin had gone to work for the YMCA in Denver.
“I paid a visit to John there, since I was majoring in Communications Recreation and was interested in youth programs,” Van Diest said.
The courageous actions of the Black 14 were the start of social change in college football. The week after their dismissal from UW, San Jose State wore colored arm bands during its game in Laramie, supporting the expelled players.
Bruce Doering, another Helena High alum (Class of '66) who was attending Stanford University, described how his college boycotted all athletic and scholastic competitions versus BYU.
"After Stanford's Human Relations Commission conducted an extensive investigation of the Church's racist policies, president Kenneth Pitzer suspended all activities with BYU," said Doering, who was a member of Stanford's golf team.
The next year, the Cougars admitted their first black player to the football team, and in 1978, the Mormon Church changed its’ policy of disallowing African-Americans to the priesthood.
After an unsuccessful tryout with Washington Redskins, Van Diest began coaching at his alma mater, as a UW assistant and strength coach, in 1977. His career took him from Wyoming to Montana and then to Massachusetts, back to Wyoming, NorthWestern and finally the head job at Carroll College in 1999.
“I spent 17 years at Wyoming, as a player and a coach, and I served underneath some great coaching mentors there,” said Van Diest, who guided the Carroll Saints to six NAIA national championships and a 203-54 record during his 20 seasons at the Hilltop. “And it all started when I was just a freshman watching the varsity from stands – when guys like John Griffin, Don Meadows and the rest of the team, were my heroes.”
