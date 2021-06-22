GREAT FALLS — It was Father’s Day weekend in Great Falls, which means a whole lot of girls and their proud papas enjoyed a softball buffet that lasted three days.
The Falls Fusion Classic opened Friday night at Multi-Sports Complex, where all eight diamonds were occupied by more than 600 girls from the age of 8 through 18 – all of them supported by their fathers and many of them coached by those same dads. All teams are guaranteed at least four games and could play five or six.
“We’ve got 54 teams this year,” tournament director Jeff Beisecker said, “and I would think a majority of them are coached by guys with daughters on the team.
“I know we (Fusion program) have 13 teams and nine of them are coached by fathers,” he added.
It’s been like this most years since the late 1990s, when girls’ fastpitch advocates like Tom Conners and Tony Anthony started the concept of Father’s Day tournaments. For many years, the event – then called the Electric City Heat Classic – was the biggest youth softball tourney in Montana.
It has drawn upwards of 65 teams in some years, including more than a dozen from Canada. Since our neighbors to the North are still prohibited from traveling across the border, the numbers are slightly lower this year.
The tourney name also was changed in 2020 when the Heat and the Great Falls Selects merged, forming the Fusion.
The main focus last weekend wasn’t on winning trophies, but on developing teamwork and maximizing hitting, pitching and fielding skills. And it’s far from easy to get all the young kids – even your own – on the same page, claims at least one veteran Great Falls coach.
“To be honest, it’s easier to coach orphans than your own kids,” said Jim Devlin, who has been coaching traveling softball teams for at least 17 years. “You love your kids as much as life itself, but it’s not easy to convey (information) to them.”
Devlin’s oldest daughter, Kelsey, grew up watching her dad play fastpitch softball, fell in love with the sport, and started playing travel ball at age 10. She developed into an all-state infielder at Great Falls High, and was a standout in college at MSU-Billings.
A younger daughter, Danielle, showed softball promise as a youngster but preferred volleyball and track in high school. She’s now a fine volleyball player at Idaho State.
“You just hope all the kids find what they like best and then work hard at it,” said Devlin, who shares coaching duties for the Fusion U-18 Gold team with University of Providence coach Joey Egan. The squad includes athletes from Great Falls High, Great Falls CMR, Cut Bank and Lewistown.
Another veteran Great Falls coach has somewhat different feelings about coaching his own kids. Terry Graham was one of the most successful high school coaches in Montana High School Association history, and also won a lot of American Legion baseball games.
“I was lucky because I had good assistant coaches, who could take my kids aside and tell them what they needed to hear,” said Graham, who won five state AA softball titles at CMR, four during daughter Lindsey’s career. “I had Mike (McLean) in softball and Roger (Spring) in baseball. I let them handle a lot of stuff on the field, and I did the rest at home.”
It also helped that Lindsey Graham and her brother Tyler were the two best players on most fields where they played. Tyler starred at Oregon State and made it all the way to the major leagues in baseball, while Lindsey was an All-American NCAA Division II pitcher at North Dakota State.
Finding dedicated volunteers is a key to keeping youth fastpitch programs alive, suggested Devlin.
“We’ve got to get parents and other volunteers involved, and we need to recruit more umpires, too. People like Tom Conners and Tony Anthony and Marcy Wadsworth gave a lot of time to softball and we need more like them.”
With the Fusion tournament over, there are only two more weekends of competition before the USA Softball Junior Olympic state meet in Helena on July 9-11.
