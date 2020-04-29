HELENA – Dana Shepherd, a native of Helena, remembers growing up with a robust golf program that was alive and thriving throughout the city.
During his freshman year at Capital High, his family moved to Denver and after holding various jobs at country clubs teaching golf across the western US, he is back in his hometown as head golf coach at Helena High.
“Prior to (helping with the Capital JV team in 2019) Dana has a pretty extensive background in not only playing, but also teaching golf,” says Helena Public Schools activities administrator Tim McMahon. “He’s coached at various clubs and has worked with high school kids through the club experience. At one point he held a PGA card himself. Obviously he’s a very good player. He just had that teaching background and golf is a game that the ability to coach the swing is pretty important. And he has that background.”
Shepherd’s goal is to help get the Helena golf community its mojo back. The best way to work toward that is help the Bengals become recognized as a quality golf program.
“From seeing how I grew up in this town – when there was a big golf presence in this town, I don’t see that today,” he says. “And I do see myself making a program in this town because I want my kids to play golf in college.”
This sort of culture change is not going to happen overnight, but getting back to the fundamentals will be part of Shepard’s foundation.
“I see myself, this year, as really going over the 101 of golf,” he explains. “What is your grip? You know, what is your stance supposed to be? These are truly simple things. You’ve got to learn the fundamentals before you start scoring low.”
The Bengals, whose girls finished fifth and boys finished 14th at state last season, do not have a player who can carry a team. However, Shepherd is confident the team can show noticeable improvement.
“I know what Helena High has as of right now. It will be a building year for a few years,” he says. “I mean, they’re young. There’s not a whole lot of raw talent on the team. What do I mean by raw talent? It’s somebody who goes out without a coach and shoots par every day. So there’s not a whole lot of that on the team. I think me being a teacher will help the program to set its foundations in how it will teach from here on out. There’ll be a lot of just one-on-one golf stuff. I think the boys team is averaging like 90ish, if not high 90s. If you have a golfer in the 90s, it’s pretty easy to get them down in the 80s. It really just comes down to fundamentals. For example, keeping the ball in play, two-putt instead of three.”
Growing up in Helena, Shepherd learned the game from his father Dan, who Dana says still plays nearly every day in the Denver area. Dana represented Montana for UCT Golf while competing in events such as the World Ryder Cup in British Columbia. He also remembers learning a thing or two from Bob Veroulis at Bill Roberts Golf Course.
After moving to Denver and graduating from Highlands Ranch High School in 1997, Shepherd attended the San Diego Golf Academy. Golf academies produce an array of members within the industry, from club repairmen, to certified teachers and in Shepherd’s case, players.
“I graduated with player’s credentials, which means I was the best golfer in my class, I guess you could say,” he remembers.
From San Diego he moved to Gilbert, Arizona, where he was the assistant golf professional at Seville Golf and Country Club for about five years. Then it was onto Maui where he worked under Jerry King at the famous Kapalua Golf Course, all the while he was trying to become a golfer on the PGA Tour.
While a professional playing career did not pan out, Shepherd developed his skills and passion for teaching while working under King.
“I got a lot of fundamentals from Jerry King out in Maui,” he says. “It’s just all about learning different ball flights, how to take somebody’s swing and really compact it to make them a better player … less misses. That kind of stuff.”
Shepherd found that teaching came natural. Essentially it’s being able to articulate knowledge in a way that’s easy to understand. When he moved back to Denver, he taught junior clinics at country clubs and helped out with the golf team at Bear Creek High School. For coaching golf, it really comes down to how well someone can teach.
“So it’s two different things, right? Coaching and teaching,” Shepherd says. “It’s two separate things to me. Teaching the game to kids is wonderful because it’s something that you’ll always use. You’ll go out and play with your friends, play with your grandfather, play with your parents.
“Teaching the game, to me, is kind of second nature. I like to teach the game. I like to give them knowledge that I do have. And that’s why I got into coaching and teaching. I want to pass along my knowledge to somebody. I think this is the best way to do it because I am not in the golf business anymore.”
More than anything, Shepherd wants to see his team enjoying themselves on the course. Once that happens, everything else should fall into place.
“The main thing in golf – go have fun. If these kids aren’t having fun, they don’t come back next year,” he says. “I would have to say that there’s not much of a program in Helena. When I grew up in Helena, there was a huge program. And so I would like to bring a full program back to Helena. I believe, if those kids are out there having fun they’re more apt to be teachable, and they’ll learn better.”
Now married and a father of two young golfers, Shepherd wants his children to have the same type of experience he had growing up; learning and playing in a community that widely embraced the game of golf. What better way than to make the Bengals a force to be reckoned with in Class AA?
