If 10 years ago you told me I’d be working at a newspaper in Montana, it wouldn’t have fazed me.
Just six months ago, however, and I may have looked at you funny. What did you know that I didn’t?
In the spring of 2012 I left Sacramento State with a degree in journalism, landed a job at my first newspaper, and ventured someplace new, exciting and wholly unknown – Northern California’s familiar crush of suburbia was replaced by the wide-open wonder of Northwest Wyoming.
So of course it would make sense that 10 years later I’d find myself in another newsroom tucked under the Big Sky.
But as I’ve learned, sometimes the most welcome change can come without ever adhering to linear sense.
An eight-year sabbatical as a college volleyball coach — six seasons as a head coach, two as an assistant (and one while still working full-time as a sports editor) — ended last month, and now I’m back to where I started.
But feeling lightyears ahead.
Here I am, more than a dozen years after confidently declaring my passion for journalism, with no regrets about my surprising detour into the world of coaching, but more than happy to be back and ready to make up for lost time.
During my final season as a coach, the second played under the constant burden of COVID — the virus and the societal struggles — I started to realize what I’d missed. I missed writing. I missed creative expression. I missed the mountains.
Boy, did I miss the mountains.
I missed being able to enjoy sports. As fulfilling as coaching often was — and make no mistake, I consider it a great privilege to coach — it turns one of your favorite sports into a capital-j Job. Volleyball is a brilliant game, one that I will love forever. And now it’s one that I look forward to taking in from the stands. Not exactly as a fan, but as an objective appreciator no longer living and dying with each point. Coaching takes a special breed of person, and I look forward to working with the impressive coaches of the Montana sports scene.
As for me, well, writing and reporting takes a special breed too, and I look forward to working alongside the teams here at the Standard and at 406MTSports dedicated to strong, honest and focused journalism.
There will be rust, I know, but whatever has accumulated over the years will be cleaned by the vinegar of maturity, experience and passion.
As a college volleyball coach I got to experience the world of athletics from the inside. The game plans, the film sessions, the department meetings, the travel budgets, the scholarship offers, the 16-hour bus rides, the highs of winning and the lows of losing. It was an experience that I’d argue would be valuable no matter my next move, but it’s undoubtedly an experience that provided me with unique insight and instinct that will serve me as I work to serve you, the reader.
As for Butte and the rest of Southwestern Montana, I know it will provide me with the soul-enriching work-life balance that I've come to realize is a non-negotiable for me, and I assume for many of you, too. My love for the outdoors has grown exponentially over the last decade – from my first backpacking trips in Wyoming’s Beartooth Mountains, to a recent road trip through the Pacific Northwest that included North Cascades and Mt. Rainier National Parks. Whether as an intense backcountry explorer or casual day-tripper, I vow to take advantage of the natural gifts we're so lucky to have envelop us.
Also, my girlfriend is pushing me to join an adult beginner’s hockey league, which is cool because I was looking for a way to test out my new health insurance.
If 10 years ago you told me that I’d find myself living in some of the most awe-inspiring country, with a press-row seat at Dahlberg Arena for one of the biggest moments in Butte prep sports history?
Yeah, I could believe that. And now I can write it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.