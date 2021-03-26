BILLINGS — One of the area’s major summer running events, the Heart & Sole Run, is returning to a live format this year.
Held as a virtual meet last year due to the coronavirus crisis, the 42nd Heart & Sole is set for Saturday, June 19, in Billings.
Registration for the Heart & Sole is open at www.heartandsolerace.org or by calling 406-254-7426.
A virtual race, where runners participate remotely either outdoors or even indoors on a treadmill or in a setting such as a gym, is also available if that is preferred by the participant. Dates for the virtual race are June 19 to July 4.
In order to maintain social distancing during the ongoing pandemic, the number of combined participants in the live 5K or 2-mile event is capped at 1,200. There isn’t a limit on the number of virtual runners.
Runners will also participate in “waves.” The event will begin near St. Vincent Healthcare and finish at Dehler Park.
The first group of runners in the 5K will begin at 8 a.m., with another wave at 8:15, a third wave at 8:30 and a fourth and final wave at 8:45 a.m.
The 2-mile event will have its first wave at 9 a.m., followed in intervals at 9:15, 9:30, and 9:45 a.m.
Liana Susott, executive director of Montana Amateur Sports which manages the race, said feedback for a traditional event has been positive.
“People want to get back to live racing,” Susott said.
People of all ages and abilities are welcome. Participants usually range from competitive runners to those just getting started in running, to those who mix running and walking, and to those who walk the event.
“The goal is to get people out and to have a goal for something they can train for,” said Susott. “I’m a runner and last year was really difficult, there were no races you could train for. You didn’t have a goal, something to strive for.”
Last year with a virtual race held between June 20 and July 4, more than 600 participants were entered in the 5K, 10K, or 2-mile. While a virtual atmosphere is different than that of a live event, those who participated “were glad they were able to do something,” Susott said.
This year a 10K isn’t being offered as the focus is on holding the 5K and 2-mile safely. The Montana Active Life Festival traditionally held at Dehler Park after the race is also on hold until 2022. Those who earn awards in the live race will receive them by mail.
The 5K is a Road Runners Club of America National Championship event.
Entry fees are $25 for all virtual races. It is $30 for adults in the live 5K and $25 for children 8 and under. The adult 2-mile fee is $25 and the fee for those 8 and under is $20.
Those wishing to receive a T-shirt must be registered by May 31 and the registration deadline is June 15. If spots remain, registration can also occur at packet pickup June 17-18 at Scheels, but fees increase by $5.
Normally 2,000 to 3,000 people participate in all three of the traditional Heart & Sole events (5K, 10K and 2-mile). While the field is capped and the 10K won’t occur this year, Susott is optimistic that with offering live and virtual races, those participation numbers can be reached.
“It is the weekend of Father’s Day, so we're hopeful kids will be out there with their dads running and people make it a family event,” she said.
Proceeds from the race benefit the YMCA and Billings area trails. Last year, organizers presented $2,500 to both the Billings Family YMCA and Billings TrailNet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.