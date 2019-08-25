BILLINGS — David Gravel drove to his seventh victory of the season on Saturday night at the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series race at Big Sky Speedway.

It was Gravel's first win at the Montana track. Logan Schuchart was second and series points leader Donny Schatz of North Dakota third.

Daryn Pittman, who had won the World of Outlaws race at the speedway the past two summers, was sixth. Pittman, who has three wins overall at the semi-banked, three-eighths-mile clay oval, won the KSE Hard Charger Award.

Gravel won the Knoxville Nationals two weeks ago. The victory on Saturday night was the 46th time he has captured a race on the circuit.

Gravel is now 76 points behind Brad Sweet for second-place in the series standings. Gravel trails Schatz, a 10-time series champion, by 106 points. Sweet placed fifth.