GLENDIVE — Sean Repay, head baseball coach at Dawson Community College, resigned last week after leading the Buccaneers for one season.

Repay said in a school press release that he stepped down to pursue other opportunities.

He guided Dawson to a 28-23 season record and 15-8 conference mark. The Bucs finished third in the conference, the Mon-Dak Conference Tournament and the Region XIII Tournament.

Dawson has already launched its search for its next baseball coach, athletic director Joe Peterson said in the press release.

