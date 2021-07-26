GLENDIVE — Sean Repay, head baseball coach at Dawson Community College, resigned last week after leading the Buccaneers for one season.
Repay said in a school press release that he stepped down to pursue other opportunities.
He guided Dawson to a 28-23 season record and 15-8 conference mark. The Bucs finished third in the conference, the Mon-Dak Conference Tournament and the Region XIII Tournament.
Dawson has already launched its search for its next baseball coach, athletic director Joe Peterson said in the press release.
