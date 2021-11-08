NEW TOWN, N.D. — North Dakota State College of Science rallied to beat Dawson Community College 72-69 Sunday in the men's championship game at the Mon-Dak Tip-Off Tournament.

The Bucs  (3-1) led by 10 points with about eight minutes to play, but NDSCS went on a 13-2 charge to regain the lead and go on to win.

JaQuan Sanders-Smith led the winners with 24 points off the bench.

DCC received 20 points from Joe Mpoyo, including six 3-pointers. Riley Spoonhunter added 12 points on four 3-pointers.

The winning Wildcats shot 21 of 29 from the foul line. The Bucs were 5 of 11.

Dawson shot 12 of 34 from 3-point territory.

Tags

Load comments