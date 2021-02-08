GLENDIVE — The men's basketball team at Dawson Community College ran its season record to 7-0 Monday night with a 93-66 win over Williston State in Mon-Dak Conference play.
The Buccaneers, 6-0 in league, used a 22-4 spurt in the first half to construct a hefty 34-13 lead en route to a 44-24 halftime advantage.
Five DCC players scored points in double figures, and the Bucs forced 32 turnovers.
Riley Spoonhunter had 15 points for the Bucs. The Browning graduate was followed by Kose Egbule (14), Reggie Martin (11), Big Timber grad Kell Schwers (10) and Kennedy Brown (10).
Martin also had six rebounds.
Williston State received 16 points from Alonzo Linton and 14 points from Keenan Reynolds.
The Bucs shot 26 of 30 from the foul line, with Egbule going 7 of 8.
Dawson will take on Miles Community College on Thursday night.
