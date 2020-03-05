OTTUMWA, Iowa — No. 4-ranked Indian Hills Community College defeated Dawson Community College 92-65 Thursday night in the North Central District Championship men's basketball game.
The win will send Indian Hills (30-3) to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Championships, beginning March 16 in Hutchinson, Kansas. The loss ended the season for Dawson (27-7).
Indian Hills jumped ahead 57-37 in the first half against the visiting Buccaneers, who were riding a 17-game winning streak.
"That’s a really good basketball team that will go far at nationals," Dawson coach Joe Peterson said in an email. "Our guys battled hard like they have all year, but were over-matched inside and on the glass.
"I’m really proud of this group. They’ve come a long way and have achieved so much this year."
Tyon Grant-Foster, who has signed with Kansas, led the way for the winning Warriors with 29 points. He knocked down three 3-pointers and shot 11 of 16 from the field.
Three other Indian Hills players scored points in double figures.
The Warriors have won 13 consecutive games.
Man Man Baker led Dawson with 13 points. Camron Dunfee contributed 11,
Indian Hills shot nearly 50% from the floor, while Dawson connected on a 34% pace.
