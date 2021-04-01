GLENDIVE — The top-seeded men's basketball team from Dawson Community College will be playing for the Region XIII championship for the fourth time in six years after beating fifth-seeded Williston State College 81-78 Thursday night in the semifinals.
The Bucs, 21-2 overall and winners of 11 straight games, will play host to second-seeded North Dakota State College of Science, 16-6, on Monday at 6 p.m. in the tournament's title game. The victor will move on to a NJCAA District Championship contest, where a berth to nationals in Kansas will be on the line.
Dawson has beaten NDSCS in two of three meetings this season.
Against Williston, DCC was led by Reggie Martin's 16 points. Riley Spoonhunter added 14, Kennedy Brown 13 and Michael Jok 11.
Williston received a game-high 25 points from Jalen Dearing and 18 from Caleb Johnson.
Dawson shot 51% from the field.
The Tetons were ahead early, but the Bucs forged a 40-30 lead by halftime. Dawson led the entire second half, but Williston got within 71-70 before Martin scored on a couple of driving baskets for DCC.
This was the second straight year Dawson defeated Williston in the semifinals. It's was the Bucs' 9th consecutive victory over the Tetons.
