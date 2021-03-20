GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College upped its winning streak to eight games Saturday by beating Williston State College 84-79 in Mon-Dak Conference men's basketball.
The Bucs, who have won 18 games this season, improved to 11-0 at home. DCC has triumphed in 25 consecutive home contests dating to 2019.
Dawson led 42-25 at halftime and was up by 24 points with nine minutes remaining before Williston mounted a late charge.
Charles Lampten led the Bucs with 18 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. Riley Spoonhunter added 15 points and Michael Jok 13.
DCC shot 52% for the game.
Willliston State received 27 points from Caleb Johnson and Beni Fungula added 20.
Dawson will finish conference play next week by traveling to Dakota College at Bottineau, North Dakota, for games Thursday and Friday.
