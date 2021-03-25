BOTTINEAU, N.D. — Michael Jok and Kennedy Brown scored 16 points apiece Thursday night as Dawson Community College ran its winning streak to nine games by beating Dakota College 112-68 in Mon-Dak Conference men's basketball.

For the 19-2 Buccaneers, it was their largest margin of victory this season (44 points) and the most points DCC has scored in a single game.

The two teams will meet again on Friday night.

All 14 Bucs scored, with six finishing in double figures.

Riley Spoonhunter and Kell Schwers added 13 points apiece for Dawson.

The Bucs shot 64% on the night.

Trayvon Barney of Dakota College led all scorers with 21 points.

