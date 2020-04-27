GLENDIVE — Reginald Martin, a 6-foot-1 guard from Vivian, Louisiana, has signed a letter of intent to play for the men's basketball program at Dawson Community College.

Martin, as a senior at North Caddo High School, averaged 29.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and four assists per game. He shot 47% from 3-point territory.

"I think Reggie is another young man who was under the radar," Dawson coach Joe Peterson said in a press release. "He is incredibly talented athletically and has a great knack for scoring.

"He is a perfect fit in our uptempo pressing system and can play any of the three guard positions."

Martin was a first team all-district selection the past two seasons. He was the district MVP as a senior, and received honorable mention recognition on the all-state team.

