GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College is hosting the NJCAA Division II West Sub-Regional Softball Championships, Tuesday through Thursday, at B.L. Baker Memorial Field on the DCC campus.

Dawson is the No. 1 seed entering the tournament. The Buccaneers' first game will at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, and if they win, they will play again Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The Buccaneers enter this year's tournament as the three-time reigning Mon-Dak Conference champions. This also marks eight of 10 years Dawson has won the conference title. 

The champion and runner-up will advance to the regional tournament May 9-10. 

