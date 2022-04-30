GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College will be the host and the top seed at the NJCAA D2 West Sub-Regional Softball Tournament, which is scheduled to be played Tuesday through Thursday at BL Baker Memorial Field on the DCC campus.
It will be a five-team, double-elimination tournament.
Miles Community College will be the No. 2 seed, followed by Lake Region State College, Bismarck State and Williston State College.
The winner of the West Sub-Regional will qualify to host the Regional Tournament May 8-9. The second-place team will also move on to regionals.
Dawson (26-8) will begin play at 2 p.m. on Tuesday against the Bismarck-Williston winner. Miles (18-12) will open against Lake Region at noon on Tuesday.
The championship game is set for 4 p.m. on Wednesday. A second title game, if needed, will be played on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.