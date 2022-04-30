GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College will be the host and the top seed at the NJCAA D2 West Sub-Regional Softball Tournament, which is scheduled to be played Tuesday through Thursday at BL Baker Memorial Field on the DCC campus.

It will be a five-team, double-elimination tournament.

Miles Community College will be the No. 2 seed, followed by Lake Region State College, Bismarck State and Williston State College.

The winner of the West Sub-Regional will qualify to host the Regional Tournament May 8-9. The second-place team will also move on to regionals.

Dawson (26-8) will begin play at 2 p.m. on Tuesday against the Bismarck-Williston winner. Miles (18-12) will open against Lake Region at noon on Tuesday.

The championship game is set for 4 p.m. on Wednesday. A second title game, if needed, will be played on Thursday.

