GLENDIVE — The athletic department at Dawson Community College will be honoring its third Hall of Fame class on Jan. 29-30.
Bob Green, former Montana Tech football coach and athletic director, will be the master of ceremonies.
Long-time administrator Paul Fasting, cross country-track standout Clifford Albert Foote, basketball coach Dennis Perryman and Perryman's 1970-71 men's team will be honored at the Hall of Fame banquet on Jan. 29.
The inductees will also be saluted on Jan. 30 at a home basketball game.
There are a limited number of tickets still available for the banquet. They can be purchased online at https://dawsonbucs.com/sports/hof/2021-22/Hall of Fame Banquet Tickets 2022
On Jan. 30, the Bucs' men and women will be hosting United Tribes at the Toepke Center on campus. The women will play at 2 p.m. and the men at 4 p.m. The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place between games.
For more information, contact Joe Peterson at 406-377-9459 or jpeterson@dawson.edu
