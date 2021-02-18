BISMARCK, N.D. — Tamiya Francis scored 20 points and Ashya Klopfenstein contributed 17 points, 11 rebounds and six steals as Dawson Community College won at Bismarck State College 84-62 Thursday night in Mon-Dak Conference women's basketball.

The Buccaneers improved to 7-2 overall and in conference play.

Haley Olson added 10 points for Dawson, which led 45-33 at halftime.

Bismarck (5-5) received 17 points and 10 rebounds from Jenna Rust. Three other BSC players also scored in double figures.

