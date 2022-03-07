GLENDIVE — Michael Jok, a 6-foot-5 forward for Dawson Community College, has signed a letter of intent to join the men's basketball program at NCAA Division II Minot State University.
Jok is from Melbourne, Australia. He has been the Buccaneers' team captain for the past two seasons.
He averaged 8.7 points and five rebounds per game this season for the Bucs, who compiled a 27-6 record and won the Region 13 championship.
As a freshman, Jok was a first-team all-conference and all-Region 13 selection. He led Dawson with his averages of 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
Jok will be joining former Dawson player Camron Dunfee at Minot State. The Beavers finished 15-10 this season.
