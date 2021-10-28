GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College will be holding its third Buccaneer Athletics Hall of Fame banquet on Jan. 29, 2022.
This year's inductees will include longtime administrator Paul Fasting, late cross country/track star Clifford Albert Foote, basketball coach Dennis Perryman and his 1970-71 men's team.
The Hall of Famers will be saluted at the banquet on Jan. 29 at Gunner's Ridge and again at a home basketball game on Jan. 30.
Former Montana Tech football coach Bob Green will be serving as the master of ceremonies for the weekend.
Tickets to the banquet are $40.
Fasting spent 27 years in a multitude of positions at DCC before retiring in 1999. He was instrumental in beginning the school's baseball and softball programs in 1997.
He now lives in Las Vegas.
Foote, from Busby, helped the Bucs race to a pair of regional team cross country championships in the late 1960s. The title in 1968 was DCC's last before the program was cut in 1971.
Cross country and track were resurrected again in 2018.
Foote died in 2011.
Perryman spent 13 years as the men's coach at DCC beginning in 1967. His overall record with the Bucs was 230-142, winning five conference titles and two regional championships.
The 1970-71 Bucs went 28-8, including 19-1 at home, and led the nation in scoring at nearly 100 points per game.
DCC won its first-ever Mon-Dak championship and also claimed the North Sub-Region IX Tournament title with wins over Miles Community College.
For information on banquet tickets, contact Alex Chase Wolff at 406-377-9466 or achase@dawson.edu.
