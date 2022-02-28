WAHPETON, N.D. — Dawson Community College claimed the Region XIII men's basketball championship on Monday night with an 84-75 victory at North Dakota State College of Science.
With the win, the Bucs (27-5) will now face Indian Hills Community College (26-5) on Saturday in the NJCAA North Central District Championship game in Ottumwa, Iowa.
Indian Hills is riding a 12-game winning streak.
The winner will receive a berth in the NJCAA national championship tournament, which begins on March 14 in Hutchinson, Kansas.
In the Region XIII title game, Dawson extended its winning streak to seven games and had five players score points in double figures.
Joe Mpoyo led the Bucs with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Teammate Michael Jok finished with a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. He also handed out six assists.
Fellow starters Jajuan Tot (13 points) and Reggie Martin (11) were joined by reserve DeAngelo Horn (14) in double figures.
Dawson led 45-39 at halftime.
Micah Swallow scored 20 points and had 11 rebounds for NDSCS. Khari Broadway had 19 points and JaQuan Sanders-Smith added 17.
The Bucs shot 50.8% from the floor. They were 11 of 29 from 3-point range. NDSCS shot 41.2%, including 6 of 25 on 3-pointers.
Dawson defeated Indian Hills 68-67 last year in Glendive to advance to nationals for the first time in the program's 63-year history.
