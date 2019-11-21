GLENDIVE — Angel Montoya, a catcher from Cyprus High School in Sandy, Utah, has signed with the softball program at Dawson Community College.

According to DCC coach Jim LeProwse, Montoya is a corner infielder and catcher. 

"She is also a player who has home-run power," LeProwse said in a DCC press release. "She signs coming in with very good arm strength, blocks the ball well and has a great glove."

