GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College is moving on to the men's National Junior College Athletic Association Division I championship basketball tournament in Kansas.
The Buccaneers held on to defeat perennial power Indian Hills of Iowa 68-67 Saturday night in the North Central District Championship game played in Glendive.
It was the 13th consecutive victory for DCC (23-2), which will be going to the national tournament for the first time in the 63 years of the men's basketball program at Dawson.
Tournament play will begin for the 24 teams on April 19 in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Against Indian Hills (21-3), the Bucs received double-digit scoring efforts from reserve Kennedy Brown (15 points) and starters Michael Jok (14) and Cordell Stinson (10).
Jok also grabbed nine rebounds and Stinson eight.
Dawson led by as many as 17 points (57-40) going into the game's closing 10 minutes. Indian Hills fought back to make it a close game down the stretch.
A 3-pointer by the visitors' Curtis Jones made it a 68-67 spread with 14 seconds to go.
Jones missed a go-ahead three in the final five seconds, then Indian Hills also couldn't convert on a tip-in and layup in a wild scramble at the end.
Tyem Freeman led Indian Hills with 20 points. Tyrese Nickelson contributed 13, Jones 11 and Chris Payton finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Dawson was leading 33-30 at halftime after also building a double-digit advantage in the first half.
Indian Hills shot 39% overall, including five of 24 (21%) from 3-point range. Dawson made 42.4% of its shots, including three of 16 on 3-pointers (19%).
The Bucs were the champions of the NJCAA's Region XIII, while Indian Hills reigned as champs in Region XI.
