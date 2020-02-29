GLENDIVE — Camron Dunfee made a free throw with five seconds to play to lift Dawson Community College to a 96-95 win over Miles Community College Saturday night in the championship game of the Region XIII men's basketball tournament.
The win gave Dawson its first region championship in 49 years. It was also the 17th straight win for the Bucs and the 100th in coach Joe Peterson's five years at DCC.
Dawson will now play in the District Championship game on Thursday at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa. The winner earns a berth to nationals.
Six Bucs scored in double figures against MCC, led by the 14 points of Man Man Baker. Roulervee Vann, CJ Nelson and Charles Lampton scored 12 points apiece.
Deondre Northey led MCC with 28 points. Favour Chukwukelu added 19.
Northey tied the game at 95-all with a driving basket.
With time winding down, DCC's Dunfee drove to the basket and drew contact at the rim. He missed his first free throw, but made the second to put the Bucs ahead 96-95.
Miles' Jakim Ricketts missed on a desperation heave at the buzzer.
"I'm just so happy for these guys," Peterson said in a press release of his Bucs. "They have put in so much time and effort into this program and into each other.
"They have bought into our system and have made so many sacrifices for the team. It's always good to see the fruits of your labor."
Peterson was awarded the Region XIII Coach of the Year award, and Nelson, from Scobey, was named the Region XIII Tournament MVP. Nelson had 12 points and four assists in the championship game and 16 points in the semifinal.
Saturday night's game included 13 ties and 10 lead changes.
