GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College upped its season record to 8-0 Thursday night with a 76-63 victory over Miles Community College in Mon-Dak Conference men's basketball.
The Buccaneers, 7-0 in conference, jumped ahead 12-0 and led 45-22 by halftime.
Reggie Martin's 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists helped highlight the win by Dawson. Teammate Charles Lampten added 10 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks.
The Bucs' balanced attack also received 10 points and five rebounds from Kennedy Brown.
MCC was led by Dylan Hushaw's 22 points and four rebounds. He knocked down six 3-pointers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.