GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College upped its season record to 8-0 Thursday night with a 76-63 victory over Miles Community College in Mon-Dak Conference men's basketball.

The Buccaneers, 7-0 in conference, jumped ahead 12-0 and led 45-22 by halftime.

Reggie Martin's 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists helped highlight the win by Dawson. Teammate Charles Lampten added 10 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks.

The Bucs' balanced attack also received 10 points and five rebounds from Kennedy Brown.

MCC was led by Dylan Hushaw's 22 points and four rebounds. He knocked down six 3-pointers.

