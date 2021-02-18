BISMARCK, N.D. — Jerrick Baines knocked down a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds remaining and Bismarck State College outfought Dawson Community College 98-95 Thursday night in Mon-Dak Conference men's basketball.
Dawson bounced back from a late 10-point deficit to tie the game at 95-all with 30 seconds to go on a 3-pointer by Jajuan Tot.
The Bucs fell to 9-1 on the season and also had their 27-game winning streak against conference foes snapped.
DCC's Michael Jok finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Reggie Martin and Kennedy Brown had 11 points apiece, while Tot and Riley Spoonhunter wound up with 10 points each.
Cobe Begger led Bismarck State with 32 points and 14 rebounds.
