GLENDIVE — Charles Lampten provided a basket and free throw in the closing seconds Wednesday night as Dawson Community College outlasted Lake Region State College (North Dakota) 54-52 in a Mon-Dak Conference men's basketball game.
Dawson improved to 11-2 on the season. Lake Region slipped to 7-6.
Both teams shot just 30% from the field in what was a defensive tussle.
Lampten, a 6-foot-11 sophomore forward, finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots. Teammate Michael Jok added 12 points, nine rebounds and two assists.
The contest featured seven ties and 10 lead changes.
Lampten's late basket was set up by a steal by Jajuan Tot with 43 seconds to go.
