GLENDIVE — Joe Mpoyo, a 6-foot-4 senior from Meridian, Idaho, has signed on with the men's basketball program at Dawson Community College, Bucs coach Joe Peterson announced on Friday.
Mpoyo led Meridian High School to a 20-1 record last season and won the Class 5A state championship. He was the team's leading scorer, averaging 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
A first-team all-conference and all-state selection this past season, Mpoyo shot 48% from the field, including 40% from 3-point range.
"He gives us another shooter who can help space the floor and he has a tremendous work ethic that will fit perfectly into our culture," Peterson said in a DCC press release. "I love recruiting winners, and there's no doubt that Joe is a winner."
Dawson, under Peterson, won conference, region and district championships this past season.
