GLENDIVE — Man Man Baker of Dawson Community College has been selected as the men's basketball player of the week in the Mon-Dak Conference.

The 6-foot sophomore guard from Aurora, Colorado, helped lead the Bucs to three wins and the Mon-Dak preseason tournament championship.

En route to being named the tournament MVP, Baker shot 54% from the field. He scored a total of 52 points to go along with 20 rebounds, six assists, 12 steals and one blocked shot.

