GLENDIVE — The softball program at Dawson Community College has announced the signings of catcher Mckinsey Matthews of Billings West and third baseman Makayla Harper of Park City.
The Buccaneers have also signed infielder Payten Staley of Stansbury Park, Utah, according to head DCC coach Jim LeProwse.
Matthews, a senior at West, has socked 41 home runs during her career as a Golden Bear. She also has a .438 career batting average and was West's defensive player of the year in 2019.
"Mckinsey is a fantastic addition to our softball program," LeProwse said in a press release. "She possesses as much power as any player that we have ever had in the past. Mckinsey is a very talented catcher and comes from a great high school program."
Harper, who plays for the Stillwater Renegades, is also known for her power, LeProwse said in a DCC press release.
"During Makayla's visit to Dawson she hit multiple balls out of the park during her workout and we knew right away that we needed to do whatever we could to sign her," LeProwse said.
Staley has received all-region and Golden Glove accolades at Stansbury High School.
