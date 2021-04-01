GLENDIVE — The second-seeded Dawson Community College women advanced to the championship game of the Region XIII basketball tournament by beating North Dakota State College of Science 71-64 in the semifinals on Thursday night.
The Bucs (19-4) received 27 points and eight rebounds from Tamiya Francis and a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds from Ashya Klopfenstein in beating the third-seeded NDSCS.
Dawson will play in the title game on Monday night at top-seeded Miles Community College for a berth to the NJCAA tournament in Texas.
DCC jumped ahead 21-12 in the first quarter and led 35-23 by halftime. It was a 50-36 margin heading into the fourth quarter.
Haley Olson also contributed 11 points for the Bucs.
Ambah Kowcun scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for NDSCS. Teammate Arthel Massaquoi added 24 points and 14 rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.