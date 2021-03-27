BOTTINEAU, N.D. — The women's basketball team from Dawson Community College wrapped up regular-season play Saturday by beating Dakota College 86-41 in Mon-Dak Conference competition.
The Bucs finished 18-4 overall and 17-4 in conference with their fifth consecutive win.
DCC will be a No. 2 seed in the regional semifinals and will host the winner of the North Dakota State College of Science/Lake Region State College game at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
In Saturday's game, the Bucs amassed a season-high 61 rebounds.
Ashya Klopfenstein recorded her 14th double-double with a game-high 22 points and 11 rebounds.Teammate Tamiya Francis had 11 points, five rebounds and five steals.
Sarah Billmayer contributed 10 points.
On Friday, DCC won 67-42. Francis led the way with 17 points. Brynn Jolma added 13 points.
