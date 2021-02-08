GLENDIVE — Tamiya Francis supplied 21 points and four steals and Ashya Klopfenstein had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds Monday night in Dawson Community College's 76-52 win over Williston (N.D.) State in Mon-Dak women's basketball.

The Buccaneers are now 5-1 in league and 6-1 overall. Williston slipped to 2-6 in conference and overall.

Francis knocked down five 3-pointers for DCC.

Sydney Labatte led Williston with 13 points. Teammate Makia Remus scored 10.

The Bucs led 36-27 at halftime and 50-42 going into the fourth quarter.

