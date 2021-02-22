WAHPETON, N.D. — Ashya Klopfenstein and Tamiya Francis combined for 48 points and 18 rebounds Sunday as Dawson Community College beat North Dakota State College of Science 87-66 in Mon-Dak women's basketball.
Klopfenstein, a sophomore from Indiana, finished with another double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds. It was her seventh double-double this season.
Francis, a sophomore from Toronto, added 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and five boards.
The Buccaneers (8-3) rallied to win behind a 42-20 second-half scoring surge.
NDSCS received 24 points and nine rebounds from Zaraya March.
