GLENDIVE — Tamiya Francis scored 28 points Thursday night as the Dawson Community College women defeated Lake Region 79-46 in Mon-Dak basketball.

The Buccaneers are now 10-3 overall and 9-3 in conference. Lake Region dipped to 3-11 and 2-11.

Twelve DCC players scored points, with Brynn Jolma and Rashaan Smith adding eight apiece.

Dawson led 16-13 after one quarter and 42-26 by intermission.

Francis shot 11 of 21 from the field, including five of 10 from 3-point range. She also had five rebounds and three steals.

Tags

Load comments