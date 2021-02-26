GLENDIVE — Tamiya Francis scored 28 points Thursday night as the Dawson Community College women defeated Lake Region 79-46 in Mon-Dak basketball.

The Buccaneers are now 10-3 overall and 9-3 in conference. Lake Region dipped to 3-11 and 2-11.

Twelve DCC players scored points, with Brynn Jolma and Rashaan Smith adding eight apiece. Dawson led 16-13 after one quarter and 42-26 by intermission.

Francis shot 11 of 21 from the field, including five of 10 from 3-point range. She also had five rebounds and three steals.

On Wednesday, Ashya Klopfenstein had a double-double with 15 points and 12 boards as Dawson downed Lake Region State, 75-59. Jolma and Francis each added 10 points for the Bucs. Marta Lopez had 18 points and Maddy Leaf 16 points for Lake Region State.

Klopfenstein was named the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference player of the week. Klopfenstein, a sophomore forward, averaged 22.5 points and 15.5 rebounds during the Buccaneers' 3-1 stretch.

